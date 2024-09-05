Space Systems Command Calling for Proposals for 2024 Fight Tonight Competition

Space Systems Command is calling on its personnel to participate in the third annual Fight Tonight competition, which seeks innovations that will help the U.S. Space Force achieve its mission of securing the space domain.

SSC said Wednesday that of particular interest to this year’s competition are innovations that enhance space situational awareness systems and the space common operating picture for ops centers; assist operations in denied areas; reduce operator workloads; and ensure tracking, telemetry and command resiliency.

Interested parties have until Sept. 6 to submit proposals, which must have a Space Operations Command sponsor to ensure operational relevance. Proposals must also be scalable and doable within a one-year timeframe.

Coaches from AtlasX will be made available to provide guidance regarding the submission processes or to consult regarding proposals. AtlasX is a business innovation office within SSC that works to facilitate Fight Tonight.

Commenting on the competition, SSC commander Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant said it is a means by which his organization ensures the readiness of the Space Force “for the Great Power Competition and the 2026 fight.”

“Our people are some of the smartest, most innovative minds in the space industry today and we want to harness their best ideas and put them to work to help protect the Nation,” Garrant added.

Up to $12 million in funding will be made available to the winning proposals.