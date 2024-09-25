Senate Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Bias, Discrimination

Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., has introduced a bill that would establish guardrails on companies’ use of artificial intelligence tools and related algorithms in decisions impacting people’s civil rights, liberties and livelihoods and prevent and eliminate AI bias and discrimination.

The senator’s office said Tuesday the proposed AI Civil Rights Act would prohibit AI developers and deployers from using, licensing or offering covered algorithms that discriminate based on protected characteristics.

The legislation would direct developers and deployers of such algorithms to complete independently audited pre- and post-deployment impact assessments to mitigate any potential bias and promote transparency regarding the use of covered algorithms in consequential decisions.

“I am introducing the Artificial Intelligence Civil Rights Act to ensure that the AI Age does not replicate and supercharge the bias and discrimination already prevalent in society today,” Markey said.

“Make no mistake: we can have an AI revolution in this country while also protecting the civil rights and liberties of everyday Americans, we can support innovation without supercharging bias and discrimination, and we can promote competition while safeguarding people’s rights,” added the member of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, is a co-sponsor of the measure, which would authorize the Federal Trade Commission, state attorneys general and private individuals to implement the bill’s provisions.