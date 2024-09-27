SDA Awards 6 Spots on STEC BAA Contract for Space Disposal Services Studies

The Space Development Agency has awarded spots to six companies on a $1.9 million contract to conduct studies in support of commercial disposal services for the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture .

The SDA said Thursday the contracts and agreements are funded under the Systems, Technologies, and Emerging Capabilities broad agency announcement.

The selected companies will conduct 90-day feasibility studies focused on engineering, analyses and technical trades to support space vehicle de-orbit services for the PWSA. The studies are ongoing and are expected to be done by December, with the final report to be delivered by the end of 2024.

The companies selected by the SDA include:

Arkisys

Impulse Space

Quantum Space

Sierra Space

SpaceWorks Enterprises

Starfish Space

The SDA is exploring potential commercial alternatives for assisted disposal services, despite having current disposal plans capable of handling hundreds of space vehicles to be deployed in low-Earth orbit starting with Tranche 1.