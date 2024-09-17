AE Industrial Taps Former Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy as Operating Partner

Ryan McCarthy , a 2020 Wash100 awardee, has been appointed as operating partner at AE Industrial Partners.

In this new role, McCarthy will look to leverage his many years of military, government and private sector experience to advance AEI’s global defense unit, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company announced Tuesday.

David Rowe , co-CEO and managing partner at AEI, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Ryan to the firm as we continue to enhance our national security team and focus on building innovative companies that are providing the technologies critical to the nation’s defense.”

Prior to joining AEI, McCarthy served as the 33rd undersecretary of the U.S. Army and was confirmed unanimously as the 24th secretary of the Army in September 2019. He also worked for Lockheed Martin Corporation in sequential vice president roles, overseeing the sustainment, customer services and system integration of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program.

McCarthy said he looks forward to working with AEI as the company seeks new national security opportunities.

“Global events continue to illustrate that there is sustained need for innovative technologies to combat complex and evolving threats,” McCarthy stated. “I look forward to partnering with AEI’s portfolio companies operating within the national security space to capitalize on new opportunities and create value.”

McCarthy was also a special assistant to the former U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert Gates under Presidents Bush and Obama.