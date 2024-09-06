Post-Quantum Cryptography Coalition Publishes Comparison of Global PQC Standards

The Post-Quantum Cryptography Coalition has released a comparison of PQC standards from international government regulatory bodies, with contributions from over 125 cyber researchers.

The coalition is working with the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence to provide the cyber community with comprehensive guidance for the post-quantum transition, MITRE said.

Led by MITRE and SandboxAQ, the coalition intends to accelerate the implementation of quantum-resistant methods to address the anticipated cyberthreats posed by quantum technology.

According to Matt Mickelson, lead coordinator of the coalition and senior cyber principal for science and technology at MITRE, national and international PQC standards establish a common framework for addressing the upcoming risks to personal, commercial, military and intelligence data.

He noted that the threats also target “the digital signatures that identify trusted entities and contracts.”

Established in September 2023, the global coalition of experts, technologists and researchers seeks to enhance the public understanding and adoption of PQC.

At present, coalition participants are collaborating on workstreams regarding standards, education, implementation and agility to help countries around the world prepare for the post-quantum transition.