Office of National Cyber Director Unveils Service for America Hiring Sprint

The White House Office of the National Cyber Director, or ONCD, has launched a hiring sprint, called Service for America, to link U.S. citizens to cybersecurity, technology and artificial intelligence jobs as part of efforts to protect national security while helping Americans chart a career path.

In a blog post published Wednesday, National Cyber Director Harry Coker wrote that ONCD is partnering with the Office of Management and Budget and Office of Personnel Management on the recruitment sprint.

According to Coker, there are about 500,000 open cyber jobs in the U.S., highlighting the country’s critical need for cyber talent.

“ONCD and its partners will be sharing information about career fairs, job postings, and other resources to connect job seekers with employers and help them on their journey into cyber,” he wrote.

The cyber chief noted that his office has promoted best practices to make cyber jobs more accessible as part of the National Cyber Workforce and Education Strategy, such as removing unnecessary degree requirements, transitioning to a skills-based approach and expanding work-based learning.