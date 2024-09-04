ONCD Issues Guideposts to Bolster Internet Routing Security

The White House Office of the National Cyber Director is seeking to mitigate the internet security weaknesses of the Border Gateway Protocol through the guideposts of its report titled ”Roadmap to Enhancing Internet Routing Security”.

According to the 19-page report issued on Tuesday, the main technology routing internet traffic across independent networks provides inadequate security to current threats.

The ONCD report recommends that internet service providers and entities operating enterprise networks or internet protocol address resources adopt a Resource Public Key Infrastructure to mitigate BGP vulnerabilities.

The roadmap builds upon ONCD’s Implementation Plan of the National Cybersecurity Strategy that includes a requirement for registration service agreements for federal agencies’ IP space, which will lead onward to federal networks’ establishment of route origin authorizations, or ROAs.

In line with one of the roadmap’s key guideposts, ONCD is establishing an Internet Routing Security Working Group in partnership with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Communications and Information Technology Sector Coordinating Councils.

The working group’s tasks include providing network operators with a risk assessment framework for prioritizing IP address resources and route originations to apply routing security measures, such as ROAs and route origin validation.