ODNI Budget Raises Questions in GovCon Community

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence — the star around which the U.S. Intelligence Community orbits — has released the figure for its budget request in the fiscal year 2025 National Intelligence Program , a.k.a. NIP. But with the target budget comes many questions.

ODNI said the agency is asking for $73.4 billion in appropriations, nearly $2.5 billion more than the sum it asked for in the previous year . Without any accompanying details, those in the government contracting industry are waiting with bated breath to know the breakdown in terms of how the agency plans to spend the money.

One possible usage of the budget could apply to ODNI’s collaboration with the Defense Innovation Unit, which reflects a commitment to up and coming technologies and embracing cutting edge tools.

At the Intel Summit, multiple panels will train their eye on the most prominent of all of the emerging technologies: artificial intelligence. One panel early in the day will discuss how data — and the AI it feeds — crucially plays a role in furthering the IC’s mission and another, a little later on, will explore the intersection of open-source intelligence collection and AI.

The day will conclude with remarks from Dana Madsen , deputy director of ODNI’s Cyber Threat Intelligence Integration Center. He will break down the cyber defense aspects of ODNI’s outlook and may have insights on the agency’s budget and how much of it he can share with the industrial base.