NSWC Crane Unveils New Radiation-Hardened Microelectronics Testing Capability

The Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division launched its new radiation-hardened microelectronics testing capability , called the Short Pulse Gamma, on July 31.

The NAVSEA said Friday the SPG, also known as “Bumblebee,” is intended to bolster the NSWC Crane’s ability to provide research, development, testing and evaluation data needed by systems designers and manufacturers.

NSWC Crane, which provides radiation testing support for the Navy Strategic Systems Programs, will utilize the new facility for testing multiple, concurrent and future nuclear modernization programs.

The new SPG system marks the initial phase of NSWC Crane’s $100 million radiation modernization initiative meant to provide a complete suite of strategic radiation environment requirements for microelectronics.

Angela Lewis , SES and technical director at NSWC Crane, expressed delight over the new SPG facility, saying, “This is a critical capability that will ensure continued resilience for the Department of Defense and the United States. Radiation-hardened microelectronics are a key enabling technology for Missile Defense, Nuclear Modernization, and Space missions. This new facility will provide important capacity to support testing for multiple, concurrent, and future nuclear modernization programs.”

Dev Shenoy, principal director for Microelectronics at the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, described the new capability as an important step toward validating and verifying critical technologies in radiation environments.

“NSWC Crane has a strong understanding of radiation effects and expertise required in order to ensure proper execution of these deliverables,” said Shenoy.