NSF, DOC Issue Solicitation for National Network for Microelectronics Education Coordination Hub

The U.S National Science Foundation , in coordination with the Department of Commerce , has issued a solicitation for the creation of a Network Coordination Hub for the National Network for Microelectronics Education.

The Network Coordination Hub will establish and operate regional nodes across the United States, where educational programs will be implemented, according to a notice released on Sam.gov Friday.

These nodes will offer instructional materials, experimental opportunities and teacher professional development programs to help train the semiconductor and microelectronics industry’s workforce.

The NSF will manage the Network Coordination Hub with the help of the DOC.

Interested vendors may submit their proposals by Oct.28, at 4 pm EDT. An information webinar will be held on Oct. 4 to discuss the hub and the application process.