NRO Conducts 3rd Mission to Launch Proliferated Satellite Architecture

The National Reconnaissance Office has launched NROL-113, the third mission supporting the agency’s effort to deploy a next-generation proliferated satellite architecture that NRO Director Chris Scolese said in May would “enhance our ability to collect and deliver critical information at the speed our users demand.”

NROL-113 was launched on Sept. 5 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, the NRO said Friday. The launch was carried out in partnership with SpaceX and U.S. Space Force Space Launch Delta 30.

The agency aims to conduct about half a dozen launches within the year in support of its proliferated architecture. The first launch, NROL-146, took place in May while the second launch, NROL-186, took place in June.

Regarding the satellite architecture, Scolese, a four-time Wash100 awardee, said it is characterized by a diversity that “allows us to remain agile and resilient amid increasing competition and emerging threats, ensuring we are well positioned now and in the future to deliver on our mission of keeping our nation safe.”

