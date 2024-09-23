NOAA Awards 4 R&D Contracts for Cloud Information Processing System

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has granted contracts valued a total of $5.4 million to four companies for research and development of an enterprise information processing system for the National Environmental Satellite, Data and Information Service’s Common Cloud Framework.

The contracts call for the delivery and demonstration of working models using application programming interfaces to enable NCCF to process the vast inquiries that NOAA receives and accommodates, NESDIS said Thursday.

A report released by the Department of Commerce’s Office of the Solicitor General in August observed that the NCCF’s current cloud platform lacks security support and puts critical data at risk.

In May, NOAA issued a broad agency announcement to solicit industry proposals that can improve environmental intelligence for the NCCF.

Two of the awardees—Element 84 and Orion Space Solutions—won a two-year contract each valued at about $1.2 million and $2 million, respectively.

Booz Allen Hamilton, another awardee, secured a one-year contract for approximately $1.1 million. The fourth contractor, Noblis, won a 15-month contract worth about $1.2 million. NOAA selected the contractors in a competitive BAA solicitation that drew 27 proposals.