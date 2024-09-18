NOAA, Esri to Build Prototype Ocean & Coastal Data Hub Under Partnership Agreement

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Esri have signed a partnership agreement to collaborate and build a prototype open data platform designed to deliver actionable ocean and coastal data to decision-makers and communities.

NOAA said Monday the demonstration project’s end goal is to design an information system that could enable users to access, interpret and use ocean and coastal data to address critical issues.

“Combining NOAA’s ocean and coastal expertise with Esri’s long history of user-centered tools will unlock the true value of these data in the hands of the communities that need them most,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad.

The two institutions will use NOAA’s massive data stores and Esri’s geospatial technical capabilities to develop the prototype, which will serve as a proof of concept for translating the agency’s data into actionable intelligence or issue-relevant information like renewable energy siting or conservation planning.

They also expect the prototype ocean and coastal data hub to serve as a primary component in the development of cross-sector partnerships among nongovernmental organizations, academia, ocean communities and the private sector to help identify gaps.

“We are happy to collaborate with NOAA to help make their comprehensive and authoritative ocean and coastal data a mapping resource for decision-making, conservation and education,” said Jack Dangermond, president of Esri.

After six months, NOAA and Esri will reassess the agreement to determine how to advance their work.