NITRD Releases RFI on Cyber-Physical Systems Resilience

The Networking and Information Technology Research and Development is seeking public input to inform a plan being developed to shape a whole-of-government research and development approach related to cyber-physical resilience of local, regional or national systems.

According to a request for information issued on Thursday, NITRD will accept responses until Oct. 26 to support the creation of the plan scheduled to be released in 2025.

The RFI cited a report from the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, titled Strategy for Cyber-Physical Resilience: Fortifying Our Critical Infrastructure for a Digital World, defining cyber-physical systems as technologies that rely on computing technologies for sensing, analysis, tracking, controls, connectivity, coordination and human-system interaction.

It also referred to the National Climate Resilience Framework defining resilience as the ability to prepare for threats and hazards, adapt to changing conditions, and withstand and recover rapidly from adverse conditions and disruptions.

NITRD said respondents may provide alternate definitions if cyber-physical systems have a different meaning in their industry or field.