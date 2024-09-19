NGA Releases RFI for Foundation GEOINT System Support Services

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has issued a request for information from potential contractors regarding the Foundation Geospatial-Intelligence system.

According to the notice posted on SAM.gov Tuesday, the Mapping, Charting and Geodesy Integrated Program Office, or MC&G IPO, intends to acquire support services needed to sustain the Foundation GEOINT system.

The RFI is seeking input on possible Foundation GEOINT sustainment, support, software and integration, or FS3i, services . The services will potentially cover support for the current FG system baseline as well as future integrated capabilities or enhancements.

Interested contractors may send their responses to the RFI until 11:00 a.m. Eastern on Oct. 18.