US Navy Supply Chain Software Modernization Underway Through New NAVSUP Unit

The Naval Supply Systems Command’s Business Systems Center is banking on its newly formed modernization solutions department for custom software solutions to enhance the U.S. Navy’s supply chain information network.

Capt. Juan Carlos Uribe, NAVSUP BSC commanding officer, called the new unit’s formation an “integrated approach” providing many advantages, including the capability for rapid software deployment, DVIDS reported.

Launched on Aug. 25, the new BSC department distributes its functions among three divisions, with one focused on custom platforms and services, such as developing and implementing tools and procedures for DevSecOps.

Another division is in charge of providing no-code/low-code platforms geared for accelerating enterprise-wide adoption while ensuring conformance with industry standards.

The department’s third division handles robotic process automation to boost the efficiency and accuracy of repetitive and rule-based procedures. NAVSUP is currently looking into 15 software application robots, with six already cleared, to support the Navy’s supply chain enterprise.

Besides supply chain management, NAVSUP BSC’s organization has been streamlined to meet the evolving Navy information systems requirements in logistics, transportation, finance and accounting.