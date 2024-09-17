Marine Corps Tests AGM-158A JASSM Integration to F/A-18 Hornet

The Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 11 and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232 tested the AGM-158A joint air-to-surface standoff missile , U.S. Marine Corps’ newest F/A-18 Hornet weapon, on Aug. 27 to 28 at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California.

According to the USMC, the two squadrons were the first to conduct ordnance operations with the new Hornet missile.

During the testing, live AGM-158A JASSM was loaded onto the F/A-18 of the VMFA-232 to assess the loading procedures, including the aircraft loading sequence and post-loading checks, and verify the compatibility of the software.

Maj. Bradley Kirby, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing aviation ordnance officer, pointed out that the integration of the AGM-158A JASSM, with its advanced sensors, range, and precision-strike capabilities, enables the Hornet to strike targets from beyond the reach of enemy air defenses.

“This added capability will greatly increase 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing’s ability to support the joint force and enable greater freedom of maneuver across all operational domains,” stated Kirby.

Warrant Officer Josiah Hood, VMFA-232 ordnance officer, noted that the JASSM validation and verification process will be the basis of checklists for the Marine Corps and the Navy to use against future adversaries.

The Marine Corps plans to add AGM-158B JASSM extended range and AGM-158C long-range anti-ship missiles to F-35B/C’s arsenal to enhance its long-range, maritime strike capabilities.