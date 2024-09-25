Labor Dept Develops Framework for Integrating AI Into Hiring Tech

The Department of Labor has unveiled a new framework designed to guide employers in integrating artificial intelligence into hiring technologies to reduce employment discrimination and barriers faced by disabled job seekers.

The AI & Inclusive Hiring Framework, developed by the Office of Disability Employment Policy and the Partnership on Employment & Accessible Technology, is based on the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s AI Risk Management Framework and includes NIST’s best practices for inclusive hiring, the Labor Department said Tuesday.

The document, formed with input from disability advocates, AI experts, government and industry leaders, and the public, offers information on managing AI risks and recommends practices, goals and sample activities that can be worked into the employers’ AI governance and disability-inclusive hiring initiatives.

According to Taryn Williams, assistant secretary for disability employment policy, the framework was published with the knowledge of how AI can improve the recruitment process but impact workplace culture and inclusion of disabled employees.

The publication aligns with the White House’s Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights, which promotes more equitable and inclusive digital hiring practices.