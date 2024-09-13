Jennifer Orozco Appointed Department of Air Force Deputy CIO

Jennifer Orozco , a U.S. Air Force veteran with a career spanning almost three decades, has been chosen as the new deputy chief information officer for the Department of the Air Force , the DAF Office of the CIO announced on LinkedIn Thursday.

In her new role, Orozco will assist the CIO in overseeing the Enterprise Information Technology, Data and Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity directorates and managing the office’s $17 billion budget and 20,000 personnel worldwide.

As deputy CIO, Orozco will oversee DAF’s information technology investment strategy, including data management, cloud computing and digital transformation. She is also tasked with safeguarding the department’s systems from cyber threats.

Orozco has served in various capacities in her 28 years with the Air Force and the Department of Defense.

Before her appointment, she was the director of security for special program oversight and information protection, in which she was responsible for protecting sensitive information, technologies and capabilities.

Orozco was division chief for security policy and oversight at the Office of the Administrative Assistant to the Secretary of Air Force and for the Strategy, Readiness and Force Development directorate of Security Forces before that.