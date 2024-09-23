Jeff Harris Joins Federal Housing Agency as CISO

Jeff Harris has been appointed chief information security officer at the Federal Housing Finance Agency , according to a LinkedIn post he shared Friday.

Harris joins the FHFA after six years at the U.S. Small Business Association, where he served as CISO and then as director of cybersecurity operations.

The information technology and cybersecurity executive also held the CISO position at the Department of the Navy.

Before that, Harris was with the Office of Naval Intelligence as deputy chief information officer for information assurance and cybersecurity and then director of defensive cyber operations while also serving as chief of the ONI Cyber Incident Response Center.

Harris also spent time at the Department of Homeland Security as the deputy director for IT applications.

Before joining DHS, Harris worked as the senior security architect at Camber Corporation, which was acquired in 2016 by Huntington Ingalls Industries . He was also with General Dynamics for five years as a senior staff member of architecture, integration and engineering.

Earlier in his career, Harris served in the U.S. Army as a network switching systems operator and maintainer.