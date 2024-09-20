House Unveils Artificial Intelligence Policy

The House Administration Committee and the Chief Administrative Officer for the House of Representatives have announced the implementation of a new policy that seeks to establish a framework for the use of artificial intelligence in the lower chamber while addressing cybersecurity risks.

The committee said Thursday the House-wide AI policy seeks to create methods for assessing and prioritizing AI technologies and enable all House personnel to present ideas or AI tools.

“The policy is based on a reliable framework which will continue to evolve as AI technology continues to develop,” said CAO Catherine Szpindor.

“The policy is to assist Members and staff to safeguard potentially sensitive information while also empowering them to leverage AI to better serve the American people,” Szpindor added.

According to the fact sheet, the House AI Policy outlines the principles, guardrails and prohibited and permissible use cases for responsible AI use and provides a foundation for members to use approved AI tools.

The new policy, which took effect Aug. 28, also defines a process for the CAO to assess and the House Administration Committee to approve AI tools for defined use cases as part of efforts to reduce privacy and security risks associated with AI.