HHS Selects Universities to Improve Data Quality for AI Tools

The Department of Health and Human Services has awarded contracts worth $2 million to two universities under the Leading Edge Acceleration Projects in Health Information Technology program, which aims to create methods and tools to improve care delivery, advance research capabilities and address emerging challenges related to interoperable health IT.

The LEAP in Health IT awardees, namely the trustees of Columbia University in New York and Oregon Health and Science University, will develop innovative ways to evaluate and improve the quality of healthcare data used by artificial intelligence tools in healthcare and accelerate the adoption of health IT in behavioral health settings, respectively, the HHS said Tuesday.

Under the contract, the trustees of Columbia University will test and validate different computational methods within a healthcare process modeling, or HPM, framework applied to AI-based use cases, generate and validate a set of applicable knowledge graphs related to HPMs, and build an open source pipeline to share and reuse the HPM-informed scalable computational processes combined with knowledge graphs, among other objectives.

OHSU’s work will focus on adapting an open-source SMART on Fast Health Interoperability Resources application based on the HL7 Multiple Chronic Condition care plan effort for three behavioral health use cases and testing the application in behavioral health clinics with challenges in exchanging health information.

Join the Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 11 and hear about the rise of artificial intelligence in health care, among other critical issues. Register here.