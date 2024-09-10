GSA Requires Use of eBuy for OASIS+ Contracts

The General Services Administration’s Office of Professional Services and Human Capital Categories has made GSA eBuy the required tool for task order solicitation for the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus program, also known as OASIS+, as part of efforts to improve acquisition transparency and efficiency.

The agency said Tuesday GSA eBuy will provide OASIS+ customers with the capability to review awarded vendors, submit requests for information through GSA’s Market Research As a Service program, manage task orders from solicitation to task order award and provide a secure environment to issue information only to OASIS+ contract holders.

For OASIS+ industry partners, GSA eBuy will enable them to view and respond to RFIs and solicitations, directly submit proposals to the buying agency and receive automated notifications, among other functions.

According to GSA, awards and notices to proceed will be issued to OASIS+ vendors through the first or second quarter of fiscal year 2025, and contracting officers with the Delegation of Procurement Authority can begin placing orders about seven to 10 days after the NTPs or awards are issued for each contract.

The agency noted that the move does not impact the OASIS program and that customers can still use the Symphony task order management platform for all OASIS task orders. Customers also have the flexibility to use GSA ASSIST, GSA eBuy or Symphony to collect responses for OASIS task order RFIs and requests for proposals.