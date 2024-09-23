GovCon Index Reversed Downward Trend Last Week

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index rose by 0.71% last week, ending a two-week decline and raising the average to $5,293.78.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that collects and presents real-time data on the stock market performance of 30 key government contracting companies. With this information, users can evaluate each organization’s standing in today’s GovCon marketplace while gaining insights into major financial trends in the industry.

Last week’s top performer was The Carlyle Group, which grew by 8.31%. V2X (+7.12%) followed, and Curtiss-Wright (+5.65%) claimed the third slot in the ranks. Fourth place was taken by Palantir, which rose by 4.33%, and Jacobs (+3.15%) was fifth.

GovCon Index began last week with notable gains, but dropped sharply on Tuesday and continued to fall on Wednesday. Despite these losses, increases on Thursday and Friday kept GovCon Index in positive territory overall.