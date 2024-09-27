FCC to Back Advanced Satellite Services With New Block of Spectrum

The Federal Communications Commission has announced new rules to open up 1300 megahertz of spectrum in the 17 gigahertz band for use by fixed-satellite systems operating in non-geostationary orbit.

FCC said Thursday the newly adopted rules will enable satellite operators to broaden their ability to deploy high-speed internet access and other advanced services.

According to the commission, the new policy seeks to align the U.S. Table of Frequency Allocations with international allocations to offer a more cohesive framework worldwide for fixed-satellite services in the 17 GHz band.

“Our rules allow a range of use cases from different orbits, bolstering competition in the space economy and creating more opportunities for companies from the United States around the world,” FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement published Thursday.