FCC Starts Administrator Application Period for IoT Cybersecurity Labeling Program

The Federal Communications Commission will begin accepting applications from entities interested in becoming a cybersecurity labeling administrator—or CLA—and lead administrator under the FCC’s Cybersecurity Labeling for Internet of Things program.

The application period will open on Sept. 11 and close on Oct. 1, the FCC said Tuesday.

CLAs will be authorized to certify the use of the FCC IoT label, which includes the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark, by manufacturers whose products are found to comply with the FCC’s IoT cybersecurity labeling program rules.

Entities selected as lead administrators will act as liaisons between the commission and CLAs; conduct stakeholder outreach to identify, develop and recommend technical standards and testing procedures for at least one class of IoT products; and develop and execute a plan for a consumer education campaign.

According to the agency, the FCC IoT label will help consumers make informed purchasing decisions, identify trustworthy products and encourage manufacturers to prioritize higher cybersecurity standards.

“We live in a world where more and more devices in your home require an internet connection,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “But these smart devices that make our lives easier and more convenient must also be protected from bringing malware and other kinds of malicious activity into your home.”