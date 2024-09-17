FBI in Search of Vendors for Facial Recognition Capabilities

The FBI is conducting market research to identify qualified sources that can provide advanced facial recognition technology for its law enforcement operations.

FRT enables the development of investigative leads and detection of relevant case information, which could prove critical to catching perpetrators and mitigating threats, the agency said Monday.

Through the request for information, the FBI wants to hear from parties with existing open-source and publicly available face image repositories and functioning FR capabilities to search the same database.

The potential vendors should also ensure they can deliver the required capabilities in a software-as-a-service package.

The FBI envisions that open-source FRT would support its mission of safeguarding national security, protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution.

The data gathered through the RFI will inform the bureau’s acquisition approach for an upcoming solicitation.

Interested businesses are invited to submit their capability statements no later than Oct. 15.

