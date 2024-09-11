DOE Investing $65M to Advance Quantum Computing Technology

The Department of Energy has announced the availability of $65 million that will be awarded to finance multiple DOE Office of Science Advanced Scientific Computing Research program projects related to quantum computing, a technology with the potential to provide new ways of processing information that can overcome the limits of classical computing.

The DOE said Monday that the investment aims to support innovations that will work to demonstrate the utility of quantum computing in addressing the agency’s scientific research efforts. Of particular interest are advances in software, control systems and algorithms.

Out of the $65 million, $14 million will be sourced from fiscal year 2024 funds. Outyear funding will be contingent on congressional appropriations.

Commenting on the investment, DOE Associate Director of Science for Advanced Scientific Computing Research Ceren Susut said, “With these awards we are equipping scientists with computational tools that will open new frontiers of scientific discovery.”

“Quantum computers may ultimately revolutionize many fields by solving problems that are currently out of reach,” Susut added.