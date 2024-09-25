DOD to Build Concrete Shield Structure for Nuclear Reactor at INL

The Department of Defense has started the groundwork to construct a concrete shield structure for the Project Pele transportable nuclear reactor at Idaho National Laboratory.

Beginning In 2025, workers will build the concrete shield structure at INL to house the prototype reactor, the DOD said Tuesday.

BWXT Advanced Technologies is manufacturing the reactor for the Strategic Capabilities Office and will start the project’s assembly stage by February next year.

The company received a potential $300 million contract from the SCO in 2022 to deliver the requirement, which would become the first Generation IV nuclear reactor to generate electricity in the United States.

Using four shipping containers, BWXT will transport the fully assembled reactor on a truck in 2026. Upon its arrival at the INL test site, it will be placed inside the concrete shield structure. The mobile reactor will undergo a safety review; then, the Project Pele team will conduct testing and assessment activities.

If the equipment performs to expectations, it could meet the demand for resilient and carbon-free energy to support mission-critical military operations in remote and austere environments, the DOD said.

According to SCO Director Jay Dryer, Project Pele is envisioned to enhance DOD energy resilience and advance nuclear power technology for civilian uses.

The SCO project is being implemented with support from the Department of Energy, the National Nuclear Security Administration and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Meanwhile, BWXT is working closely with Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce Liberty Works and Torch Technologies to ensure the microreactor’s successful delivery.