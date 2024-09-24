DIA Kicks Off Construction of New Intelligence Community Hub

The Defense Intelligence Agency has broken ground for the $185 million DIA Headquarters Annex at the Intelligence Community Campus-Fort Belvoir North Area in Springfield, Virginia.

The agency’s Directorate for Analysis will consolidate at the new facility key foundational intelligence missions based in the D.C. area, the DIA said Monday.

Expected to open in 2028, the DIA annex is adjacent to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s headquarters and also near the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s offices.

Lt. Gen. Jeff Kruse, DIA director and a 2024 Wash100 awardee, emphasized the advantages of joining the NGA and DTRA at the Fort Belvoir campus. He said the new facility’s proximity to key mission partners will help DIA to support broader U.S. government goals.

“This facility will make it possible for geographically dispersed organizations and those with complementary objectives to coalesce and work in a central location, providing more opportunities for close collaboration to enable all of our mission success — not just DIA’s, but all of our mission partners as well,” Kruse added.

The DIA Headquarters Annex, designed to cover the NCR’s 630-seat space shortfall, will allow integration of country liaisons from the U.S. partners in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance — the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The DIA annex project calls for the construction of a building with nearly 119,000 square feet of space and over 172,000 square feet of covered parking. Clark Construction Group of McLean, Virginia, was awarded the project in June.