House Reps Introduce Legislation to Counter PRC Cyber Threat Against US Critical Infrastructure

Rep. Laurel Lee, R-Fla., has introduced legislation titled “Strengthening Cyber Resilience Against State-Sponsored Threats Act,” which aims to counteract the increasing cybersecurity threat against U.S. critical infrastructure brought about by the Communist Party of China.

Under the proposed legislation, an interagency task force would be formed to address the threats posed by cyber actors linked to the People’s Republic of China, such as Volt Typhoon, according to a news article posted Tuesday on the House Committee on Homeland Security website.

The measure, which was co-sponsored by Reps. Mark Green, R-Tenn., and John Moolenaar, R-Mich., also mandates the task force to provide Congress with a classified report and briefing regarding its findings and recommendations concerning malicious cyber activity by the CCP. The report would have to be filed every year for five years.

The task force would be led by the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Commenting on the bill that she introduced, Lee said, “It is critical that the federal government implements a focused, coordinated, and whole-of-government response to all of Beijing’s cyber threats, so no other actors succeed.”

For his part, Green, who chairs the House Homeland Security Committee, said, “Now is the time to address the threat China poses in cyberspace,” while Moolenaar, who chairs the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, said, “I’m proud to co-sponsor this legislation alongside Rep. Laurel Lee that will help protect the American people.”

Hear from various speakers to learn more about the various security concerns facing the U.S. and what’s being done to address them at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Homeland Security Summit, which will take place on Nov. 13. Register now to attend this important event!