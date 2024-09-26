Congress-Cleared CR to Extend Federal Funding for 3 Months

A stopgap funding measure is now headed to the White House for President Joe Biden’s signature after Congress passed the bill to avert a government shutdown and extend federal funding through December, Breaking Defense reported Wednesday.

The Senate passed the continuing resolution in a 78-18 vote two hours after the House voted 341-82 to approve the legislation.

The CR, which seeks to extend federal funding through Dec. 20, does not include the White House’s request for an additional $2 billion for the construction of Virginia-class submarines and the Presidential Drawdown Authority’s extension to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

According to the report, the president is expected to sign the bill into law ahead of the Sept. 30 deadline.

“The passage of this bill gives Congress more time to pass full-year funding bills by the end of this year. My Administration will work with Congress to ensure these bills deliver for America’s national defense, veterans, seniors, children, and working families, and address urgent needs for the American people, including communities recovering from disasters,” Biden said in a statement published Wednesday.