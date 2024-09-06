Commerce Department Implements Export Controls on Critical Tech to Protect National Security

The Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security has implemented export controls on critical and emerging technologies that U.S. adversaries can use for military applications.

Under a newly published interim final rule—or IFR—quantum computing items, advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment manufacturing, gate all-around field-effect transistor technology and additive manufacturing items are subject to worldwide export controls to ensure the products are not used for purposes contrary to U.S. national security or foreign policy, the BIS said Thursday.

The agency implemented the controls as a result of a broad technical agreement with international partners.

“Aligning our controls on quantum and other advanced technologies makes it significantly more difficult for our adversaries to develop and deploy these technologies in ways that threaten our collective security,” said Alan Estevez, Commerce under secretary for industry and security.

The bureau has included exceptions in the IFR to eliminate the need for partners to submit export license applications for collaborations focused on advancing critical technologies.

Under the License Exception Implemented Export Controls, countries that have implemented equivalent technical controls are authorized to export and reexport the newly added products.

Eligible destinations identified by BIS include Italy, the United Kingdom, Australia and France.