Commerce Department Proposes Reporting Requirement for AI Model Developers

The Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security has proposed a rule that would require developers of artificial intelligence models and computing clusters and cloud providers to provide the federal government with detailed reports about developmental activities, results of red-teaming activities and cybersecurity measures.

BIS said Monday the proposed rule establishing reporting requirements for AI model development would amend the bureau’s Industrial Base Surveys – Data Collections regulations.

“As AI is progressing rapidly, it holds both tremendous promise and risk. This proposed rule would help us keep pace with new developments in AI technology to bolster our national defense and safeguard our national security,” said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

According to BIS, the proposed reporting requirement will facilitate the collection of information that is key to ensuring that AI tools can withstand cyberattacks, meet stringent reliability and safety standards and have reduced risk of misuse by foreign adversaries.

The proposed rule was introduced after the bureau conducted a pilot survey earlier this year.