Commerce Department Launches Efforts to Advance Supply Chain Resilience

The Department of Commerce has unveiled several initiatives to further develop the U.S. government’s analytical capacity to understand and address supply chain risks.

The department said Tuesday one of the efforts announced at the Supply Chain Summit is the launch of a diagnostic tool, called SCALE, designed to help assess supply chain risks across the U.S. economy using a set of indicators.

The International Trade Administration’s Industry and Analysis business unit plans to kick off a competition to develop new data or analysis that could be used to broaden the indicators of risks in the SCALE tool and hold two industry supply chain tabletop exercises in 2025.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will bring together industry stakeholders in the fall to discuss risks related to the supply chains for artificial intelligence data centers and inform recommendations to help mitigate the identified risks.

During the summit, the department also announced strategic partnerships with seven industry associations and academic institutions to promote supply chain resilience and innovation.

The new partners are the National Small Business Association, Council for Supply Chain Management Professionals, Association for Supply Chain Management, Institute for Supply Management, Industries Studies Association, Carnegie Mellon University and Georgetown University.