Commerce Department Names New National AI Advisory Committee Members

The U.S. Department of Commerce has revealed four new members of the National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee , a group of experts advising the White House on various issues regarding AI.

The department said Thursday Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the appointments of Aneesh Chopra , Christopher Howard , Angie Cooper and Beth Cobert to the NAIAC.

Chopra is the current chief strategy officer of Arcadia while Howard serves as the executive vice president and chief operating officer of Arizona State University. Cooper is the EVP of Heartland Forward while Cobert, former president of the Markle Foundation , held vital roles at the Office of Management and Budget.

The new members will each serve three years with the committee and can be reappointed for a second consecutive term.

Raimondo expressed confidence in the new committee members, saying, “Empowering our nation’s top talent in AI across academia, industry, non-profits and civil society is fundamental to the responsible development and deployment of this generation-defining technology.”