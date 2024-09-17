CISA Guidebook Lists Federal Agencies’ Cybersecurity Priority Areas

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has developed a guidebook by which it will coordinate and support the cybersecurity efforts of the federal civilian executive branch.

Titled “FCEB Operational Cybersecurity Alignment,” or FOCAL, the CISA plan provides the broad concepts for organizing federal cybersecurity and identifies action steps in five priority areas that agencies can take in 2025, CISA said Monday.

The FOCAL plan’s priorities are aligned with each agency’s standards and reporting requirements, with each priority area addressing a goal, such as building a cybersecurity architecture resilient to evolving cyberthreats.

FOCAL’s other priorities include the management of the vulnerabilities of the FCEB’s interconnected assets in the cyber environment. The plan also prioritizes the creation of a cyber supply chain risk management system, including third-party structures.

According to Jeff Greene, CISA executive assistant director for cybersecurity, FCEB agencies must be proactive and united to counter the persistent cyberthreats hanging over interconnected federal data and systems. “The actions in the FOCAL plan orient and guide FCEB agencies toward effective and collaborative operational cybersecurity and will build resilience,” he added.