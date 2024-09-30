CDC Announces $176M in Funding for 48 Public Health Partners

Forty-eight Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public health partners are set to receive $176 million for the first year of a 5-year-cycle under the National Partners Cooperative Agreement, a funding mechanism that seeks to finance organizations with the ability to support the needs of the public health infrastructure and workforce.

Using the funds, the health partners will work to bolster the ability of various agencies and organizations to deliver services to bring about positive health outcomes, the CDC said Wednesday.

For CDC Director Mandy Cohen, the financial support being provided through the National Partners CoAg demonstrates her agency’s commitment to building a public health system that is strong and resilient.

Regarding public health partners, Cohen said they are “critical to building trust with communities and providing the essential services and capacity needed to face health threats.”

For her part, CDC Public Health Infrastructure Center Director Leslie Ann Dauphin said the funding awards “will help build a strong public health infrastructure with enhanced ability to detect and control diseases, promote healthy lifestyles, and provide essential healthcare services to all communities.”