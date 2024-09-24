Bipartisan Bill Could Bring New AI Tools to DHS Border Security Efforts

If signed into law, a bipartisan bill would order the Department of Homeland Security to craft a plan to find and integrate new technologies into border security operations , FedScoop reported.

Introduced by Rep. Lou Correa , D-Calif., and co-sponsored by Rep. Morgan Luttrell , R-Texas, the Emerging Innovative Border Technologies Act passed the House of Representatives unanimously on Monday, just over five months since it was announced.

The bill would require the secretary of homeland security to submit the plan to both the House Committee on Homeland Security and the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs within 180 days of its enactment. Once approved, Customs and Border Protection would take charge of piloting new technologies in major border regions.

Artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation are some areas the bill wants DHS to explore. The plan would be required to provide information on how new technologies could contribute to border security and identify technologies already in use by the U.S. government that could be adopted for CBP operations. It would also be expected to include details on research and development efforts and metrics CBP would use to evaluate these new technologies.

Correa is “cautiously optimistic” about how the bill will perform in the Senate.

CBP is already using AI to screen cargo at ports of entry, validate identities on its CBP One app and detect threats at the border , according to the DHS website.

The agency is also looking at AI through an information technology lens. Its recently released IT strategy highlights AI as a major part of its transformation to a data-driven organization and a key element of building mission applications and advancing operational technology. The strategy also notes a focus on responsible AI principles, which promote the transparent and ethical use of AI.