US Army Awards BAE Systems $440M Contract to Supply Bradley Fighting Vehicles

The U.S. Army has awarded BAE Systems a $440 million contract modification to continue manufacturing Bradley Fighting Vehicles.

Under the contract, BAE Systems will produce more than 200 Bradley A4 variants for the Army to replace some of the vehicles the government has given to Ukraine, the aerospace and security company announced Thursday.

Dan Furber , director of ground vehicle production for BAE Systems Combat Mission System’s business, said, “The Bradley Fighting Vehicle brings game-changing capabilities to the Army and our allied nations.”

The Bradley A4 vehicle is designed to advance mission performance and satisfy numerous functional requirements. The vehicle’s system is designed for optimum situational awareness, network connectivity and communication within the Army’s Armored Brigade Combat Team.

It is meant to increase soldier safety and the equip with the ability to defeat oppositional forces in any environment.

“Because of the support for additional production of the modern Bradley A4 variant, this enduring capability continues to make a difference for troops all over the world, ensuring they have the firepower, mobility and survivability they need to achieve their missions,” Furber stated.

BAE Systems will continue developing the Bradley A4 vehicle across the company’s broad industrial network in Aiken, South Carolina; Anniston, Alabama; Minneapolis, Minnesota; San Jose, California; Sterling Heights, Michigan and York, Pennsylvania.