CIA Appoints Andrew Scott to China Specialist Role

Andrew Scott , a cybersecurity veteran with over 20 years of experience working for the U.S. government, has joined the Central Intelligence Agency as its top China specialist, The Record reported Friday.

Scott previously served as associate director for China operations at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency . Entrusted with managing CISA’s China initiatives, Scott oversaw the interdisciplinary team tasked with enhancing cybersecurity efforts against hybrid threats from nation-states.

CISA Director and Wash100 Award recipient Jen Easterly, noting Scott’s pivotal role at the agency, said, “Andrew was instrumental in working across the agency to develop a comprehensive multi-year plan to address the threat posed by PRC cyber actors to U.S. critical infrastructure.”

Before joining CISA, Scott was with the National Security Council as senior director for cyber policy. He served as the special assistant to the president at the same time. In addition, Scott held various positions for the State Department including deputy director for information technology of the executive secretariat.

Scott’s appointment comes on the heels of the hacking perpetrated by the Volt Typhoon, a group of Chinese government-linked hackers that managed to break into U.S. internet service providers.

At a recent summit, Scott emphasized the need for the U.S. to prepare for China’s evolving digital threats in the event of a conflict between the two nations.

