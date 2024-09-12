Air Force Leverages AFWERX Challenge & CSO to Rapidly Address Tech Needs

The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center—a.k.a. AFIMSC—has partnered with AFWERX to award contracts through the AFWERX Expedient Basing Challenge using the challenge’s Commercial Solutions Opening, or CSO, as a contracting vehicle to accelerate the deployment of technology capabilities to service personnel.

The military branch said Wednesday through the partnership, AFIMSC awarded Street Smarts VR a contract in August to build a virtual combat support training range.

“Using the CSO reduces project execution timelines and helps us put needed capability into warfighter hands more quickly,” said Dustin Dickens, principal innovation program manager at AFIMSC.

To address critical mission requirements, AFIMSC intends to use the CSO vehicle to award four more contracts in the near future.

These contracts seek to support the further development of an intelligence remote security tool, called Sentry; a logistics and asset management system; procurement and assessment of a corrosion protection technology for Air Force infrastructure, components and equipment; and the acquisition and evaluation of rapid repair kits for asphalt and concrete airfield surfaces.