AFRL Is Exploring Ways to Reach More Small Businesses

Brian McJilton, director of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Small Business Office, said there has been a 33 percent drop in the number of small companies partnering with the Department of Defense in the past five to seven years and that his office is working to address that trend by educating such enterprises on how to collaborate with DOD, AFRL reported Monday.

“While this hasn’t impacted us significantly yet, it could in the future,” McJilton said at a recent summit held in Dayton, Ohio.

“We need to be proactive and seek innovative ways to attract and support new small businesses to ensure the supply-chain of small businesses stays strong for the future,” he added.

During the event, the AFRL official cited the importance of feedback from small businesses and the potential role of artificial intelligence tools in improving efficiency.

McJilton noted that his office is exploring ways to bolster engagement with small businesses and streamline processes and seeks to “set actionable priorities for the coming year.”

“Our goal is to invest resources effectively and connect with businesses that align with our needs,” he said. “We offer a range of tools and programs to help small businesses understand and access opportunities within AFRL.”

The AFRL office has reportedly reached over 2,000 small businesses through platforms and events since 2023 and is on track to exceed its 2023 small business performance metrics.

“We are currently ahead of last year’s small business numbers. If this trend continues, we will likely exceed last year’s figures. It’s about how much money we’re awarding to small businesses. Financially, I believe we will surpass last year’s figures easily,” McJilton stated.