USAF Building New Mexico Lab for Experimental Re-Entry Vehicles

The Air Force Research Laboratory has started building the Re-Entry Vehicle Integration Laboratory in New Mexico, where experimental re-entry vehicles and components will be assembled and disassembled.

Perikin Enterprises will construct the $8.7 million REVIL under the supervision of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, with the project to be completed in 14 months, AFRL said on Monday.

The facility will advance nuclear skills development by developing expertise for evaluating re-entry technology and designs, the laboratory noted, adding that the Air Force will build three more laboratories to enhance its nuclear science and technology system integration capability.

When REVIL becomes operational, it is expected to promote collaborative efforts with Department of Defense agencies, Department of Energy laboratories and industry partners.

At the site’s groundbreaking in July, Stephanie Eddy, head of the nuclear deterrence portfolio at AFRL, said REVIL is envisioned as a world-class laboratory to enable advanced research projects on re-entry vehicles.

Col. Jeremy Raley, the director of AFRL’s Space Vehicles Directorate, added that the facility will enable the development of nuclear-related components and technologies to maintain the United States’ nuclear deterrence capabilities.

For the Air Force, REVIL is an important facility for advanced nuclear research to ensure the United States’ technological advantage and safeguard its national security, AFRL explained.