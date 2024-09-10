10 Energy Research Projects Receive $118M in Total Funding From DOE

The Department of Energy is providing $118 million in total funding for 10 Energy Frontier Research Center projects.

EFRCs conduct basic research that advances energy technologies while providing training opportunities for the next-generation scientific workforce, the DOE Office of Science, which supports scientific research for energy, said Wednesday.

The beneficiary projects — three new awards, five continuing four-year awards and a pair of two-year transition awards — were chosen under the DOE Funding Opportunity Announcement for Energy Frontier Research Centers, which was issued in January. They cover advanced manufacturing, quantum technology and environmental management.

Overseeing the projects are four national laboratories and six universities.

Commenting on the funding, DOE Office of Science Acting Director Harriet Kung said the research being done “is critical for generating foundational knowledge that underpins technologies that are important for DOE and the nation.”

“Strengthening our understanding of the chemistry and materials science behind advanced manufacturing of polymers, microelectronics, and quantum technologies will foster a cleaner and more energy-efficient future,” Kung added.