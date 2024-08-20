William Streilein to Step Down as DOD Chief Digital and AI Office CTO

William Streilein, the inaugural chief technology officer of the Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office, is stepping down from his role to return to academia.

In a LinkedIn post published Monday, CDAO said Streilein played a key role in forming the chief technology office within CDAO, helping shape DOD’s thinking on generative AI and communicating the department’s AI progress and priorities to government, industry and academic institutions.

According to CDAO, Streilein is preparing to rejoin MIT Lincoln Labs at the end of the summer.

In 2022, he joined CDAO, formerly the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, from MIT Lincoln Laboratory, where he served as principal staff of the biotechnology and human systems division.

He also served as head of the cyber analytics and decisions group at MIT Lincoln Laboratory and worked as a software engineer for nearly a decade in the private sector.