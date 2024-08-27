Pete Waterman Named FedRAMP Director

Pete Waterman has been named director of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program at the General Services Administration, Federal News Network reported Monday.

The new FedRAMP director returned to government service six months after leaving the Technology Modernization Fund, or TMF, an investment program under which he worked as a senior technical adviser for more than a year.

In an email to Federal News Network, Eric Mill, executive director of cloud strategy at GSA, underscored Waterman’s extensive background in technology implementation and leadership across private and public sectors.

“Beyond Pete’s joining, there’s more growth to mention — FedRAMP has its second U.S. Digital Corps fellow starting today, as well as the first of a few key technical hires (with more to come) who will shape FedRAMP into a more technology-forward program that will be in a great position to collaborate and integrate with the work of many of you all across the Technology Transformation Service,” added Mill.

Prior to joining TMF, Waterman served as a staff engineer at the U.S. Digital Service for over three years. His private sector career includes time working as an engineer at Motorola, Seisint and Blackboard.