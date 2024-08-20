USAID to Serve as OpenAI’s First ChatGPT Enterprise Customer

OpenAI has announced the first federal agency customer to receive the company’s ChatGPT Enterprise services, FedScoop reported Monday.

The U.S. Agency for International Development plans to use OpenAI’s ChatGPT artificial intelligence services to advance the agency’s operational workflow and improve external partnerships.

Anna Makanju , OpenAI’s vice president of global affairs, said, “I believe that the best way for government officials to understand advanced AI models is to use these tools.”

“These tools can also enable governments to serve more people more efficiently — and already, nearly 100,000 government users across federal, state, and local levels are utilizing the consumer version of ChatGPT,” Makanju added.

USAID is seeking a FedRAMP moderate accreditation for ChatGPT Enterprise, which would authorize the generative AI platform to handle moderately classified federal information. As artificial intelligence applications continue to be implemented throughout government agencies, USAID has put AI at the forefront of the agency’s critical initiatives.

“AI continues to evolve, so we hope to work closely with federal stakeholders to ensure that the FedRAMP security risk evaluation process allows government users to access the latest AI tools as they come online,” Makanju stated.

ChatGPT Enterprise will be accessible through the Microsoft Azure cloud offering the federal government currently uses.