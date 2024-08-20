USAF Unification Effort Advancing, Says Chief of Staff David Allvin

The U.S. Air Force is making progress in its journey to become “one Air Force,” according to USAF Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin .

At a Hudson Institute event on Friday, Allvin said continued success in this effort relies on the use of mission effectiveness rather than functional competence as a foundation for capability development, power projection and mission execution, the Air Force said Monday.

“One Air Force [means bringing the force] back together and integrating to meet the threat and the environment,” said Allvin.

This transformation marks a shift in focus from the global war on terror to great power competition, a major factor in today’s national security landscape.

“We have to make sure we have the Air Force we need so if competition turns to potential conflict, we can either deter that conflict or decisively win it if called upon,” he said.

Allvin pointed out that the character of previous national security environments has caused the service branch to become “more diffused.” Though the global landscape has changed, “we really haven’t realigned ourselves because we haven’t had a sort of existential threat against which we should align ourselves,” he said.

Though the USAF still holds a technological advantage, Allvin emphasized that the service branch could “pay for it later” if it resists evolution.

“Whatever we do or don’t do today will impact how well the future fight goes … The environment is here — we have to adapt to it,” he said.