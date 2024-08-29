USAF Nuclear Weapons Center Reorganizes Execution Directorates

The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center , or AFNWC, has established the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Systems Directorate in line with its efforts to enhance support for the nuclear enterprise.

The U.S. Air Force Materiel Command said Tuesday the Sentinels Systems Directorate and the Minutemen III Systems Directorate merged on Aug. 27 to form the new directorate.

The ICBM systems directorate is tasked with providing responsive nuclear deterrence capability and sustainment for Air Force Global Strike Command. It will also oversee the LGM-30G Minuteman III and LGM-35A Sentinel programs.

Brig. Gen. William Rogers, the Air Force program executive officer for ICBMs, was officially entrusted with leading the new directorate during a ceremony at Hill AFB, Utah. The event was officiated by Maj. Gen. John Newberry, commander of the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, and attended by Gen. Duke Richardson, commander of Air Force Materiel Command, and U.S. Rep. Blake Moore of Utah.

Rogers emphasized the importance of the merger: “Placing our ICBM programs under one directorate will help streamline processes, improving how we coordinate with our partners in the nuclear enterprise.”

Andrew Hunter, assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics, stressed that nuclear deterrence is still a top priority of the United States and its allies.